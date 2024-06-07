Besiktas striker Semih Kilicsoy has been linked with a move away from the club at the end of the season.

The highly-rated attacker has been linked with clubs like Arsenal and Manchester City in recent weeks. The player’s agent has now confirmed to Sporx that Arsenal are keeping tabs on the 18-year-old attacker and it will be interesting to see if they decide to make a move for him in the coming weeks.

“If an offer has come to Besiktas, I don’t know that,” his agent said via Sporx. “I know that clubs such as Bayern Munich, Manchester City, Arsenal, Paris Saint-Germain, Monaco, Bayer Leverkusen and Stuttgart are watching Semih. “We received information about this. But it has not reached the offer stage.”

Meanwhile, Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur are admirers of the highly-rated Turkish attacker as well, as per HITC.

Kilicsoy has scored 12 goals in all competitions this season and he could develop into a top-class attacker with the right guidance. A move to the Premier League will be a tempting proposition for him. Clubs like Arsenal, Manchester United and Tottenham can provide him with the platform to showcase his abilities at a higher level.

Arsenal need more attacking depth in their squad. Gabriel Jesus has not been able to score goals consistently and Kilicsoy could compete with him for a starting spot.

Man United and Tottenham eyeing Semih Kilicsoy

Meanwhile, Manchester United need someone who can support Rasmus Hojlund in the attack and the 18-year old would be a long term investment.

At Tottenham, he could be the ideal long term replacement for Harry Kane. Tottenham missed a reliable goal scoring presence up front this past season and they need to invest in a quality striker.

All three clubs will be exciting destinations for the young striker and it remains to be seen where he ends up eventually.