Arsenal are keen to strengthen their squad this summer, focusing primarily on both the midfield and forward line areas. However, it’s understood that securing a central midfielder is the top priority for Arsenal, per football.london.

The Gunners have been linked with several high-profile names, including Bruno Guimaraes, Martin Zubimendi, and Douglas Luiz, as potential targets for bolstering their midfield.

Another player who has caught the attention of Mikel Arteta and Edu is Everton’s Amadou Onana. According to transfer guru Fabrizio Romano, Arsenal have initiated contact with Everton to discuss a potential deal for the 22-year-old midfielder, he told GiveMeSport.

Onana, who donned the Toffees’ No.8 shirt last season, made 37 appearances under Sean Dyche, showcasing his ability to break up play and drive forward with the ball. Despite his primary role being a defensive midfielder, he still managed to contribute with three goals and one assist, highlighting his versatility and potential impact that he could have in such role at Arsenal.

Amadou Onana could be on his way to Arsenal this summer

Onana’s stellar performances in the Premier League have not gone unnoticed, further fueling speculation about his future.

The 22-year-old’s impressive statistics, including a remarkable 84% pass completion rate and notable contributions in tackles and fouls drawn, underline his potential as a sought-after asset in the transfer market. His ability to play alongside established stars like Martin Odegaard and Declan Rice could make him an ideal fit for the Gunners next season.

Everton, grappling with financial difficulties, may view Onana’s transfer as a means to alleviate some of their financial woes. As one of Everton’s most valuable assets, Onana’s departure could provide a much-needed injection of funds, helping the Merseyside club address their financial pressures.