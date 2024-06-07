Anthony Gordon looking at ‘bigger picture’ after England’s loss to Iceland

Anthony Gordon has urged England fans to look at the ‘bigger picture’ following Friday’s shock 1-0 loss to Iceland.

The Three Lions fell to a 12th-minute Jon Thorsteinsson strike and were unable to mount a comeback on an uninspiring night at Wembley in their final pre-Euro 2024 warm-up match.

Gordon was one of the few bright sparks for England with some driving runs and quick link-up play, especially in the first half.

And speaking to Channel 4 after the match, the Newcastle winger was determined to remain positive despite England’s worrying performance.

“It didn’t go the way we wanted but it’s the bigger picture,” said Gordon.

“It’s great practice for us, that’s probably how teams are going to play against us, so the more we play against teams like that and learn to break them down the better.

“We had a bit of a lack of quality around the final third.”

Gordon hopes to start against Serbia

England’s Euro 2024 opener against Serbia is just over a week away.

With two chances created and three dribbles completed, Gordon certainly made the most of his final chance to impress Southgate before the big kick-off.

Despite this being just his third senior England cap, Gordon is hopeful he’s done enough to convince his manager to hand him the start in Gelsenkirchen a week on Sunday.

“I hope so. That’s the first time I’ve kicked a ball really for four weeks so I just wanted to run to go into the tournament feeling fit and feeling fresh,” Gordon said.