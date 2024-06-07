Arsenal are looking to bring in a quality striker this summer and Joshua Zirkzee is reportedly on their radar.

According to TBR Football, Arsenal have initiated contact with the player’s representatives and it will be interesting to see if they follow it up with an official proposal.

The fresh communication between the two parties certainly suggests that Arsenal are keen on getting the deal done and the 22-year-old could prove to be a quality addition for them. Zirkzee has had an impressive campaign with Bologna and he has the quality to thrive at the highest level.

A move to Arsenal would be an exciting step up for him, and he could prove to be a solid long-term investment for the Gunners. However, the report from TBR Football adds that Bologna value the player at £50 million and it will be interesting to see if Arsenal are willing to pay that kind of money for him. Although he’s a prodigious young talent with a bright future, the reported asking price seems like a premium. Arsenal will be hoping to sign him for a more reasonable price.

Joshua Zirkzee would improve Arsenal

The 23-year-old Dutch attacker has 12 goals and seven assists in all competitions this past season and he’s only going to improve with coaching and experience. He can operate as the centre forward as well as a second striker. His ability to drop down into the midfield and link up with his teammates to carve out goalscoring opportunities will add a new dimension to the Arsenal attack.

Gabriel Jesus has not been at his best and he will need to be replaced soon. Zirkzee could prove to be the ideal alternative to the Brazilian international. He could form a quality partnership with Kai Havertz in the attack and help Arsenal win major trophies in the coming seasons.