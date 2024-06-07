Aston Villa target move for Tottenham star as they get ready for Champions League

Aston Villa finished in fourth place in the Premier League and qualified for the Champions League.

Under manager Unai Emery, the Midlands club has managed to reach a new level.

They were the success story of the Premier League in 2023-24 as they finished above Tottenham, Chelsea, Newcastle United and Manchester United.

Having qualified for Europe’s elite competition, they are now looking to add players to their squad in order to compete in the Champions League.

According to The Sun, Aston Villa want to sign Tottenham midfielder Giovani Lo Celso.

Emery is reportedly a big fan of Lo Celso, who joined the North London club back in 2019.

The 28-year-old is anticipated to leave north London, where he started in 2019 on a season-long loan.

With just a year remaining on his deal, the Argentina international was unable to secure a regular position in the team last season.

Prior to the 2023–24 season, Lo Celso worked with Emery and had a major role at Villarreal during his 18-month loan period.

The attacking midfielder made 22 Premier League appearances for Ange Postecoglou last season, although just four of those were starts.

As the Argentina international approaches the last year of his contract, Spurs are anticipated to sell him this summer.

The left-footed player is a creative force in the midfield and his vision and ability to create something out of nothing in the final third can be a huge asset for Villa.

Lo Celso can shine at Aston Villa under Emery

In a midfield that already has the likes of Douglas Luiz and John McGinn, Lo Celso can add the ability to carry the ball forward and create openings for their attacking players.

With the striker about to reach the end of his deal in North London, he could be available in a cut-price deal.

Having played under Emery before, the manager is well aware of his talent and knows how to use the creative midfielder.