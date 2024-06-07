Bayern Munich already have a verbal agreement for 28-year-old Premier League midfielder

Bayern Munich are reportedly set to reignite their pursuit of Fulham midfielder Joao Palhinha, with negotiations between the two clubs already underway.

The Bavarian giants are eyeing Palhinha as their top target for the defensive midfield position, according to German football expert Florian Plettenberg.

Palhinha joined Fulham from Sporting CP for around £18 million in 2022 after being linked with several top clubs, including Manchester United. The Portugal international has made a significant impact in the Premier League, showcasing his defensive prowess and versatility in midfield. His performances have not gone unnoticed, and Bayern Munich’s renewed interest suggests they are keen to secure his services for the upcoming season.

Florian Plettenberg recently took to X (formerly known as Twitter) to reveal that Bayern Munich already have a “verbal agreement in principle” with the 28-year-old midfielder.

Joao Palhinha could be sold to Bayern Munich in a matter of weeks

Plettenberg noted that most of the essential contract details were negotiated last summer when Palhinha was on the verge of leaving Fulham. The move to Bayern fell through late in the transfer window, but it appears the German champions are ready to make another attempt to bring him to the Allianz Arena.

“Bayern Munich are currently focusing on Joao Palhinha as their top transfer target for the defensive midfield,” Plettenberg wrote. “There is already a verbal agreement in principle between Bayern and the 28-year-old. All essential contract details were negotiated last summer. Palhinha is keen to join Bayern. Talks with Fulham are already underway, with Bayern ready to spend between €40-45 million (£34-38 million). The contract is expected to be valid until 2028.”

Palhinha’s move to Bayern Munich would represent a significant step in his career, offering him the opportunity to compete at the highest level in the Bundesliga and the UEFA Champions League. For Fulham, losing a key player like Palhinha would be a substantial blow, but the reported transfer fee could provide the club with the resources to strengthen other areas of their squad.