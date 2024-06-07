Brazilian star opens door to a move to Man United amid transfer rumours

Manchester United target Gleison Bremer has acknowledged that he hopes to play in the Premier League at some time in the future.

The Juventus defender has been linked with a move to Old Trafford for a long time.

Now, the need for a new defender at the Premier League club has increased after the departure of Raphael Varane at the end of the season.

The Red Devils are looking to shake up their defensive line-up as they aim to strengthen their squad.

Man United conceded 58 goals in the Premier League in 2023-24 with their defense all over the place under Erik ten Hag.

Having been linked with a move to Man United, as per Manchester Evening News, Bremer has admitted he wants to play in the Premier League.

When Bremer was questioned about the possibility of joining Man United or Chelsea in the Premier League in an exclusive interview with Marca, he responded:

“Yes, the Premier League is a league that everyone wants to play in.”

More Stories / Latest News Tottenham plotting move for striker who scored 16 league goals last season Triple Champions League winner with 114 goals in 302 games agrees to join Arsenal from Barcelona Arsenal, Chelsea and Man United get encouraging update about Benjamin Sesko



“But I think I’m at a great club, the biggest in the world and I’m happy. I just won my first title and I want to make history here. It is clear that you can never say never. We’ll see what happens.”

While on international duty, 27-year-old Bremer is helping Brazil get ready for the next Copa America campaign.

Though it’s unclear if the Bianconeri would be amenable to conducting business, Bremer has been on Man United’s radar for a while.

He made 40 appearances in all competitions as a Juventus regular during the 2023–2024 season.

Man United need defensive reinforcements

The Premier League club need a new defender after the departure of Varane and other defenders failing to find consistency.

Man United will be making a number of new signings this summer with a move for a striker, a midfielder and a defender being considered by the club.

The Red Devils failed to maintain their lead in a number of matches last season due to their poor defense and they will be hoping to change that before the start of next season.