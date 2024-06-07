Chelsea are keen on signing the OGC Nice goalkeeper Marcin Bulka during the summer transfer window.

According to a report from L’Equipe, Chelsea are showing interest in signing the 24-year-old Polish international and it will be interesting to see if they decide to come forward with an official offer to sign the player.

Bulka had an outstanding season with the French outfit last year and his performances have attracted the attention of big clubs like Chelsea. Apparently, Milan are keen on signing the goalkeeper as well.

He has a contract with the French outfit until 2026 and the likes of Chelsea will not find it easy to sign him this summer. He’s likely to cost a substantial amount of money. It remains to be seen whether Chelsea are ready to break the bank for him.

They signed Robert Sanchez during the summer of 2023, but the Spaniard has not been at his best. His performances have been rather underwhelming, and Chelsea are looking to bring in an upgrade.

The arrival of the 24-year-old goalkeeper will be bad news for Sanchez, and he is likely to fall down the pecking order.

Marcin Bulka would improve Chelsea

The 24 year-old Ligue 1 goalkeeper should prove to be a quality long-term investment if they can get the deal done. Chelsea certainly have the financial muscle to fend off the competition from clubs like AC Milan.

The opportunity to move to the Premier League will be quite attractive for the Polish goalkeeper and he will look to prove himself in English football.

Chelsea will have to plug the gaps in their squad during the summer transfer window if they want to bounce back strongly next year. They have had a disappointing season by their standards and the club hierarchy decided to part ways with Mauricio Pochettino. They have appointed Enzo Maresca as the club’s new manager, and it remains to be seen whether the Italian can bring in the right reinforcements and get the team firing once again.