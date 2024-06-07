Chelsea expected to make their move for versatile 19-goal attacker soon

Chelsea are one of the clubs interested in signing Manchester City striker Julian Alvarez during the summer transfer window.

The 24-year-old Argentine international has not had regular game time with Manchester City this season and he could be on the move this summer. While clubs like Atletico Madrid and Paris Saint-Germain have been like the player, it seems that Chelsea are willing to make a move for the World Cup winner now.

According to journalist Gaston Edul from TyC Sports, Chelsea are expected to submit a proposal for the player soon.

Alvarez has already proven himself to be a top-class attacker in the Premier League and he could be a superb acquisition for Chelsea. The 24-year-old is versatile enough to operate as the centre forward as well as a wide forward. He has 19 goals and 13 assists to his name in all competitions this past season and he could transform Chelsea in the attack.

Julian Alvarez could transform Chelsea

The Blues need to bring in a reliable attacker and Alvarez seems like the ideal fit for them. The 24-year-old will be desperate for regular game time and Chelsea could provide him with that platform.

It will be interesting to see if Manchester City are willing to sanction the departure of a talented young player like him. They will not be able to give him starting opportunities ahead of Erling Haaland and therefore they could be under pressure to sanction his departure.

It will be interesting to see how the situation develops.

Chelsea signed Nicolas Jackson from Villarreal last summer, but he has been quite mediocre. Alvarez could prove to be a major upgrade. The South American forward is well settled in English football and he could make an instant impact at Chelsea next season.