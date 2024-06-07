Liverpool are interested in signing the Atalanta midfielder Ederson dos Santos during the summer transfer window.

According to Sports Zone, the player is close to reaching an agreement in principle with the Premier League club. Liverpool have followed the player extensively this past season and they are ready to secure his services now.

The 24-year-old has established himself as one of the best central midfielders in the Italian league, and he has the physical and technical attributes to do well in the Premier League as well. It is no secret that Liverpool need to bring in a quality central midfielder this summer.

Thiago Alcantara has left the club on a free transfer and he will have to be replaced adequately. The Brazilian midfielder could prove to be the ideal alternative. He is entering the peak years of his career and he could be a key player for Liverpool in the coming seasons.

Ederson will help Liverpool improve

The 24-year-old will help out defensively and he will add creativity and control to the side as well. He could form a quality partnership with Alexis Mac Allister in the middle of the park. The Brazilian scored seven goals in all competitions last season.

Liverpool must look to sign a quality defensive midfielder as well and it remains to be seen whether they can bring in someone who can break up opposition attacks and protect the backline.

The opportunity to play for Liverpool will be an attractive one for the South American midfielder. He will look to test himself in the Premier League and help Liverpool win major trophies in the coming seasons. He helped Atalanta win the UEFA Europa League this past season and there is no doubt that he has the qualities to shine in the Premier League as well.

It remains to be seen whether Liverpool can secure an agreement with his club and get the deal done.