Gareth Southgate says he ‘wouldn’t have any hesitation’ starting Kobbie Mainoo at Euro 2024.

The teenage midfielder has enjoyed a meteoric rise with Manchester United this season, playing 35 times across all competitions with his greatest moment undoubtedly scoring in the 2-1 FA Cup final win over Manchester City.

Mainoo has been named in England’s squad for the European Championships in Germany this summer, with the Three Lions kicking off their campaign against Serbia a week on Sunday.

Southgate shows faith in Mainoo

Mainoo was named in the starting XI for England in their final warm-up friendly against Iceland at Wembley on Friday. The midfielder now has three senior caps but has yet to play a competitive game for his country, with the other two also coming in friendlies against Brazil and Belgium.

Speaking to Channel 4 before that match, Southgate was asked if he would be willing to start the 19-year-old on the big stage this summer if required.

“We wouldn’t have any hesitation in doing that. He has shown incredible maturity all season,” Southgate said.

“We love the way he can receive in tight areas. He progresses the ball forward quickly and he is strong in the challenge as well.

“He had two fabulous appearances here in March and he continued that form with Manchester United. We’re looking forward to seeing him tonight.”