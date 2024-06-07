Video: England booed off at Wembley after surprise defeat before Euro 2024

England were beaten 1-0 by Iceland at Wembley on Friday night and there were loud boos around the stadium after the full-time whistle.

The Three Lions fell behind in the match after 12 minutes and could not find a way back into the game as Gareth Southgate’s team could only produce one shot on target throughout the 90 minutes.

This was England’s final game before their Euro 2024 campaign gets underway against Serbia next Sunday and it was not the ideal preparation.

Nevertheless, it was only a friendly and not much should be taken from the result.

Therefore, the boos at the end of the match were a bit of a surprise and will likely have more of an effect on Southgate’s team than the actual result itself.

Watch: England booed off by fans at Wembley after Iceland defeat