Granit Xhaka is “certain” 28-year-old Arsenal man will manage a big club one day

Many football fans might not know who Carlos Cuesta is but the Arsenal assistant coach is making big waves at the Gunners, and Granit Xhaka believes the 28-year-old is destined for the top of the sport.

The Spaniard was brought to the North London outfit back in 2020 to work under Mikel Arteta at the age of 25, now 28, Cuesta has climbed the ladder to become one of the Gunners coach’s most trusted advisers.

Fans may be aware of Cuesta due to his appearances on All or Nothing: Arsenal, where he was often seen having one-on-one sessions with players from Arteta’s team.

Speaking about the 28-year-old to The Athletic, former Arsenal star Granit Xhaka believes the Spanish coach is going all the way to the top of the sport having worked with him at the Emirates Stadium.

“I am sure that one day Carlos Cuesta will be a manager for a big, big, big club,” the Bayer Leverkusen star said.

“I say this because he knows what he wants, he has clear ideas. I am certain that one day we will see him on the touchline as a manager.”

Can Arsenal’s Carlos Cuesta make it to the top?

Xhaka’s words are big ones and show how impressed he must have been with Cuesta having worked alongside him at Arsenal.

The situation the Spanish coach finds himself in at 28 is very impressive and given his age, the Gunners coach has plenty of time to develop his skills and is learning from one of the best in Mikel Arteta.

It is too early to tell if Cuesta will manage one of Europe’s elite someday, but Xhaka’s words are encouraging as the Spaniard continues to make a name for himself in the world of football.