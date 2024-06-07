Inside Spain: Kylian Mbappe saga over, Manchester United

Inside Spain is a weekly instalment brought to you by Football España, providing an insight into all of the major stories coming out of the rich and intense climes of La Liga and beyond.

It’s finally over – Kylian Mbappe is a Real Madrid player, and all manner of over minutiae will be discussed and reported regarding the French forward, but the topic won’t be his future.

There were some afters with Paris Saint-Germain, with Mbappe saying that he was threatened by the club with a season in the stands, and only Sporting Director Luis Campos and manager Luis Enrique’s intervention prevented that from being the case. PSG responded by saying he had ‘no class’.

Mbappe is reportedly a fan of Lille defender Leny Yoro, and so are his new club, but they will not spend more than €40m on the 18-year-old. Manchester United on the other hand, are willing to come closer to their €60m asking price, but neither are they the only Premier League club willing to do so. PSG also fancy another battle with Los Blancos.

Kylian Mbappe has a room at #RealMadrid's Valdebebas training ground. pic.twitter.com/lzgQnO9yCN — Football España (@footballespana_) June 7, 2024

The Red Devils look set to play a key role in the Spanish summer. Barcelona’s Ronald Araujo looked as if he would be the big sale for the Catalans – one they need to make – but Manchester United could be his last chance of an exit, and even that is looking less likely than it did a month ago.

The Blaugrana are still waiting on some sort of confirmation regarding what they can and cannot spend, even before considering sales. Sporting Director Deco likes Liverpool’s Luis Diaz, but the money looks difficult. Real Sociedad midfielder Mikel Merino has emerged as one of their options to anchor Hansi Flick’s team.

Spain coach Luis de la Fuente cut Pau Cubarsi, Aleix Garcia and Marcos Llorente from his squad for the Euros, leaving the Girona captain free to choose between Bayer Leverkusen and West Ham next season.

Atletico Madrid want Julian Alvarez from Manchester City, and he would supposedly consider joining international teammates Angel Correa and Rodrigo de Paul under Diego Simeone, but unless they find a pot of gold at the end of the rainbow, they too look as if they will be priced out of the dream move.