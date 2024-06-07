Exclusive: Changes expected in Man City midfield as major star’s future uncertain

Changes are expected in Man City’s midfield ahead of the 2024/25 campaign as the future of Kevin De Bruyne remains uncertain at the Premier League champions.

There has been no agreement over a new contract for the Belgian star whose current deal at the Etihad expires in 2025. There is interest in the 32-year-old from Saudi Arabia ahead of the summer transfer window opening and the Manchester club could part ways with De Bruyne to help fund new signings and if the right offer arrives.

This could see changes occur in Pep Guardiola’s midfield and sources have told CaughtOffside that City are looking at the market for replacements for the Belgian superstar.

Benfica’s Joao Neves is an option for Man City, who is also being pursued by their Premier League rivals Man United. The Portuguese club do not want to sell the 19-year-old for anything less than his release clause, which is set at €120m.

This could complicate things for Man City and it could see Guardiola turn to Xavi Simons, who is also on the Manchester club’s list.

Bernardo Silva could follow Kevin De Bruyne out of Man City exit door

In addition to De Bruyne, Bernardo Silva could also leave Man City this summer as Barcelona and PSG continue to show interest in the Portuguese star.

Sources have told CaughtOffside that no official offers have been made for the 29-year-old at present, as Saudi Arabia also have an interest in the Portugal international and have scheduled a meeting with the player next week to explore the negotiation margins for a transfer.

Losing both of these players would be a major blow to City but they will not sell them unless they have top replacements lined up.