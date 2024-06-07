Leeds United are set to announce the players that are going to leave the club today.

Graham Smyth of the Yorkshire Evening Post replied to a Leeds United fan on X, who asked about the release of a retained list at the club.

Smyth replied: “Sounds like next week rather than this. Difficult to nail down an exact date when decisions are being made/discussed etc.”

However, the writer has now provided a latest update on the situation.

Smyth wrote via X: “Change of plan. Now expecting it today.”

Most clubs across the country, including a lot of Premier League teams, have announced the future of some of their players ahead of the transfer window.

Leeds United will be busy this summer

Leeds fans will be anxiously waiting to get an update from the club about some of their players.

After the club failed to win promotion to the Premier League following their Championship play-off final defeat, a number of players are expected to leave the club.

Leeds face losing some of their best players in the transfer window this summer, as Crysencio Summerville, Archie Gray, Wilfried Gnonto and a number of other players are attracting interest from big leagues.