Leeds United have extended a new contract offer to Cody Drameh, despite the near certainty that the 22-year-old will leave Elland Road, per Yorkshire Evening Post.

Drameh, who joined the Whites from Fulham in August 2020 for a fee believed to be around £350,000, spent last season on loan at Birmingham City, where he made 30 appearances across all competitions. Unfortunately, his efforts were not enough to prevent Birmingham’s relegation to League One on the final day of the season.

Since his arrival at Leeds, Drameh has only managed to make 10 first-team appearances, struggling to break into the squad. His stint at Elland Road began promisingly, with a strong start in the Under-21 team, but he has found first-team opportunities limited. Last season, under manager Daniel Farke, Drameh played a mere 21 minutes of Championship football before being loaned out to Birmingham in September.

Why Leeds United are offering a new contract to Cody Drameh

In addition to Drameh, Leeds have offered new deals to three other players: Harry Christy, Joseph Snowdon, and Luca Thomas. This decision, particularly in Drameh’s case, appears to be motivated by financial considerations. As Drameh is under the age of 24, Leeds United stand to receive compensation from any club that signs him this summer. Typically, clubs negotiate a fee for such players, but if an agreement cannot be reached, the matter could be resolved by a tribunal.

While it seems improbable that Drameh’s future lies at Elland Road, the new contract offer ensures that Leeds will be in a position to secure some financial return from his departure. This move highlights the club’s strategic approach to managing player assets, ensuring they receive due compensation for their young talents even as they transition to new opportunities elsewhere.