Liverpool could offer around £38 million for highly-rated midfielder

Liverpool are keen on signing Khephren Thuram from OGC Nice during the summer transfer window.

The 22-year-old midfielder has established and himself as a consistent performer in Ligue 1 and his performances have attracted the attention of the Premier League club. According to a report from Fichajes, Liverpool are keen on securing his services and they will face intense competition from other big clubs.

The report states that Liverpool would be willing to offer close to €45 million (£38m) for the French midfielder. It remains to be seen whether OGC Nice are ready to sanction his departure for the reported offer.

The 22-year-old midfielder has all the attributes to develop into a complete midfielder and he could be a key player for Liverpool in the coming seasons. Liverpool will need to replace Thiago Alcantara adequately and Thuram seems like the ideal alternative. The 22-year-old will be tempted to join one of the biggest clubs in the world.

Liverpool could provide him with the platform to compete for trophies, and he would get to work alongside top quality players as well.

Khephren Thuram would be a long-term asset

The reported €45 million offer could be a lucrative one for the Frenchman and it wouldn’t be surprising if Nice decided to accept it. It is a substantial amount of money for a player who is yet to prove himself in the European competitions.

There is no doubt that Thuram has the talent and the potential to succeed in the UEFA Champions League and a move to Liverpool will only help him improve further. Regular football in the Premier League will accelerate his development as well.

Liverpool will be hoping to compete for major trophies next season and they need more quality and depth in their squad. It will be interesting to see if they can bring in the right additions over the next few weeks.