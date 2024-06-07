Liverpool player wants Premier League move in a major blow to Arne Slot

Changes are expected at Anfield this summer as new Liverpool manager Arne Slot prepares to take charge of the club.

The Reds are expected to add a few players to their squad in order to address key issues.

However, some of the players have already departed the club such as Joel Matip and Thiago Alcantara.

More could head to the exit door at Anfield with the summer transfer window about to open soon.

Liverpool goalkeeper Caoimhim Kelleher is being linked with a move away from club as he looks for more playing time.

According to Football Insider, Liverpool are getting ready to make a move to recruit a new goalkeeper this summer to take Kelleher’s spot.

It has proven to be challenging for the 25-year-old to get consistent first-team football at Anfield after coming through the ranks at Liverpool.

During Alisson’s injury-plagued season, he participated in a good number of games and proved he could play in the Premier League.

A new report from the Football Insider has now claimed that the goalkeeper is looking for a Premier League move.

After spending years at Liverpool being the second choice, the goalkeeper wants to become the first choice at a Premier League club.

He has shown during his time at the Merseyside club that he can perform at the top level.

With the presence of Alisson at Anfield, a starting spot for Kelleher is highly unlikely.

In order to get more playing time and first team football, there is no other option for the talented goalkeeper but to leave the Reds.

The report mentions Celtic’s interest in the goalkeeper following the retirement of Joe Hart.

However, the goalkeeper wants to stay in the Premier League and continue his career in England.

Kelleher was impressive for Liverpool last season

In the 2023–24 season, he made 26 appearances for Liverpool in all competitions, including 10 matches in the league.

The exposure he got due to Alisson’s injury showed his talent and ability in detail and the goalkeeper now feels he should be playing regularly.

The reliable Kelleher, should he leave the club this summer, will now need to be replaced by Slot.

The Reds will enter the market for a second choice goalkeeper along with other positions that they are keen to strengthen.