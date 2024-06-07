Liverpool are reportedly considering a summer move for 19-year-old winger Yankuba Minteh, who has been attracting significant attention following his impressive loan spell at Feyenoord.

Currently on Newcastle United’s books, Minteh has showcased his talents in the Eredivisie, prompting interest from several top European clubs, including the Reds.

Minteh, whose contract with Newcastle United runs until 2028, made 27 appearances for Feyenoord last season, scoring ten goals and providing six assists. His performances were crucial in helping the Dutch giants finish second in the Eredivisie and secure the KNVB Cup. The Gambia international also scored one goal in the Champions League, further enhancing his reputation on the continental stage.

According to a report by The Telegraph, Newcastle United are ‘reluctantly considering offers’ in the region of £40 million for Minteh. Liverpool are among the clubs that have expressed an interest in acquiring the young winger as they seek to strengthen their attacking options.

Arne Slot to alleviate Newcastle United’s FFP issues?

Minteh’s loan stint in Rotterdam has been nothing short of spectacular. He notched a total of 11 goals and six assists across all competitions, proving to be a pivotal figure in Arne Slot’s side. His adaptability and ability to make an impact in high-pressure situations have not gone unnoticed.

Newcastle United manager Eddie Howe has also been closely monitoring Minteh’s development. In an interview with ChronicleLive in April, Howe praised the teenager’s performance and attitude: “I have been keeping a very close eye on him. I think he has done really well and attacked the challenge of going alone, new league, new team-mates and has played in the Champions League. I think he has done really well this year and he can be proud of his efforts.”

Minteh’s potential move to Liverpool would add depth and versatility to Slot’s squad. With his pace, creativity, and eye for goal, Minteh could provide a fresh attacking option for the Reds as they aim to compete on multiple fronts in the upcoming season under their new manager Arne Slot.