Man City line up move for England midfielder getting ready for Euro 2024

Manchester City have reportedly identified Crystal Palace midfielder Adam Wharton as a long term transfer target.

According to The Standard, the Sky Blues have been impressed with the English midfielder and they are targeting a future move for him.

Wharton is heading to the Euro this summer after being selected by England boss Gareth Southgate in the final squad of the Three Lions.

The Premier League champions have no intention of making a move for the midfielder this summer but they view him as a future target and are likely to make a move for him when they rebuild their midfield.

The 20-year-old has been a talented addition to the Crystal Palace side, joining the Premier League club from Blackburn in January.

The midfielder has signed a long term contract at Selhurst Park and he finished the season brightly under manager Oliver Glasner.

As expected, Crystal Palace have no intention of letting the midfielder leave the club.

Wharton’s stock will rise after this summer with the midfielder becoming a part of the England team for the Euros.

Man City might soon need new additions to their midfield as Kalvin Phillips is likely to leave the club soon while Matheus Nunes has failed to hit the ground running since joining from Wolves.

Kevin De Bruyne has one year left on his contract at the club and his long term future at the Etihad Stadium remains uncertain.

To address the forthcoming midfield issues, the Premier League winners have already identified a plan to stay ahead of their competitors.

Wharton will fit in easily at Man City

The midfielder likes to keep his game simple and his passing is his main asset, something that is highly valued at Man City.

On his England debut, Wharton completed all 36 passes that he attempted against Bosnia and Herzegovina.

After coming to the Premier League from Blackburn, the midfielder has adapted quickly to the top flight of England.

Considering his young age, he still has a lot to learn but his maturity and playing style shows he understands the game well.