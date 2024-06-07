La Liga club opens talks with Man City to bring 23-year-old to Spain

Real Sociedad have begun talks with Premier League champions Man City over the transfer of Sergio Gomez as the Spanish club look to add a left-back to their squad.

Initial negotiations have already taken place as the defender is expected to leave the Etihad Stadium this summer, reports Fabrizio Romano.

The 23-year-old will replace Arsenal’s Kieran Tierney at Real Sociedad as the Scotland international will not have his loan spell turned into a permanent move and has returned to North London.

Gomez has a contract at Man City until 2026 but was not a major part of Pep Guardiola’s plans this season. The Spaniard played 15 games for the Premier League champions, racking up only 445 minutes of action.

It is uncertain what the transfer fee for the left-back will be at present, but that will become clearer as talks between the two clubs progress.

Man City exit the right move for Sergio Gomez

A move to Real Sociedad is the right step for Gomez in his career as the left-back will not get much action again at Man City next season. The competition is fierce at the Etihad Stadium, and the defender is unlikely to work his way into Guardiola’s plans.

Being 23, regular football is what Gomez needs to develop and the Spaniard will get that at Real Sociedad.

Tierney’s exit has opened up a gap for the player to slot into and should the clubs agree a deal for the full-back, this is an opportunity that Gomez needs to take to propel his career forward.