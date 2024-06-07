Exclusive: Man United have £45m budget available to strengthen key area

Man United have a new centre-back on their mind heading into the summer transfer window and the Premier League club have set aside a budget of £45m to strengthen this key area of the pitch.

Erik ten Hag had to deal with an injury crisis at centre-back this season and had to resort to playing Casemiro at the heart of his defence towards the end of the term. The Manchester club will not want a repeat of this during the 2024/25 campaign and plan to add a centre-back to their ranks over the coming weeks.

Sources have told CaughtOffside that Man United have set aside £45m to strengthen their defence this summer, with three key names on their list of targets.

Nice’s Jean-Clair Todibo remains a top target for the Premier League club as the Red Devils have held a long-term interest in the 24-year-old. United plan to make a new attempt for the Frenchman but if they fail, the Manchester club have other players they are interested in.

Sporting CP’s Gonçalo Inacio is a centre-back Man United like, even if Liverpool are well positioned to sign the Portuguese star ahead of the new season having been in contact with the 22-year-old’s entourage for months.

Another name appreciated a lot by United is Lille’s Leny Yoro, who is being sought after by several of Europe’s top clubs. Real Madrid have a particular interest in 18-year-old talent as they view the youngster as the ideal profile to replace Nacho.

Man United’s midfield also needs addressing

In addition to their defence, Man United are also expected to address their midfield as Casemiro’s departure is a possibility. The Red Devils have placed a €30m price tag on the Brazilian which will be used towards a new signing.

Sources have told CaughtOffside that United have an interest in Juventus‘ Adrien Rabiot, however, a deal for the French star is complicated. Aston Villa have shown interest in him, but above all, the mother/agent has reopened the idea of renewing with Juve.

Another option considered suitable for the Manchester club’s midfield is AS Monaco’s Youssouf Fofana as the Ligue 1 club are open to letting him go in the summer as the midfielder’s contract expires in June 2025.

These two areas are vital for Man United to strengthen during the upcoming transfer market, with a striker also needed at Old Trafford.