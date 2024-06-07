Man United dressing room view 25-year-old as captain material should Bruno Fernandes leave

There has been a lot of speculation around the future of Man United captain Bruno Fernandes heading into the summer transfer window as several big clubs are keeping an eye on his situation at Old Trafford.

The Portuguese star is believed to be happy at the Manchester club, but with a contract expiring in 2026, the 29-year-old is likely to want a new deal soon.

With just two years remaining on his Man United contract, several big European clubs have become interested in the midfielder.

According to O Jogo via The Mirror, Fernandes’ agent, Miguel Pinho, has already opened talks with Bayern Munich over a potential move this summer. Barcelona are also monitoring his situation and could make a move of their own, but this is unlikely given the Catalan club’s financial situation.

According to the Daily Telegraph, Man United are prepared to listen to offers for the majority of their first-team squad this summer and a big offer could tempt the Premier League giants into parting ways with their captain as he could help fund new additions to their squad ahead of the 2024/25 campaign.

Man United dressing room see Diogo Dalot as potential captain

Should Fernandes leave Man United this summer, that would require the Red Devils to choose a new captain and according to Steve Bates, the Manchester club’s dressing room view Diogo Dalot as captain material and the 25-year-old would be a contender if a decision needed to be made.

The full-back was one of United’s best players this season and continues to improve at Old Trafford.

The captain’s armband could see Dalot go to another level again, but he will only be a contender for it should Fernandes leave the FA Cup champions over the coming months.