Man United’s post-season review has entered its final stages and a decision on Erik ten Hag’s future could be announced in the next week.

That is according to Sky Sports, who report that the review is still ongoing but the Manchester club are close to making a decision on the future of their manager as the summer transfer window is just around the corner.

This season was very underwhelming for Man United as they finished eighth in the Premier League, while failing to defend their Carabao Cup crown and were dumped out of the Champions League at the group stage – finishing bottom of their group.

Their FA Cup triumph is the only thing that prevents the campaign from being a total disaster, but Ten Hag’s inability to turn his team’s form around across an entire campaign should be a big worry for fans of the Red Devils.

The Dutch coach’s job at Old Trafford is hanging by a thread, with the former Ajax boss set to know his faith over the coming week.

Who could succeed Erik ten Hag at Man United next season?

With Ten Hag’s future being in doubt for weeks, there have been several names linked to the manager’s role at Old Trafford.

INEOS’ have made England manager Gareth Southgate their favoured candidate to take over as head coach but there are complications with Euro 2024 happening this summer in Germany, reports The Independent.

Thomas Tuchel is one man said to be very keen on the Man United job and the German coach is also a contender, alongside Brentford’s Thomas Frank and free agents Roberto De Zerbi and Mauricio Pochettino.

The decision over who will be Man United’s manager for the 2024/25 campaign is a huge one for INEOS to make as it will likely shape the trajectory of the Manchester club over the coming years.