Manchester United are reportedly keen on signing Tosin Adarabioyo on a free transfer.

The 26-year-old central defender has been linked with clubs like Chelsea and Newcastle United as well. According to Daily Mail, Manchester United made a late attempt to sign the player, but the defender has already committed to a move to Chelsea.

The 26-year-old is expected to be confirmed as the club’s first signing of the summer soon. Adarabioyo has already completed his medical with Chelsea.

Signing the player on a free transfer could prove to be an excellent acquisition for the Blues. Chelsea needed to improve their defensive options and the former Fulham defender will certainly help them tighten up at the back.

Meanwhile, Manchester United need to improve defensively as well. They will have to find a quality replacement for Raphael Varane and it remains to be seen who they end up with. They have looked vulnerable defensively this past season and they will have to tighten up at the back if they want to qualify for the Champions League and compete for trophies.

Tosin Adarabioyo would have been a quality addition

Adarabioyo would have been a quality addition on a free transfer, but the Red Devils were late with their move and they have now missed out on the player. The 26-year-old is well settled in English football and he could have made an instant impact.

Manchester United have been linked with a number of quality central defenders in recent weeks and they have the finances to bring top quality signings as well. It will be interesting to see if they can plug the weaknesses in their squad before the summer window closes.

They managed to win the FA Cup this past season, but a club of their stature is expected to fight for bigger trophies. It will be interesting to see if they can bounce back strongly next year.