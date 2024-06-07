Mason Greenwood accepts move to European giants but is waiting on Man United approval

After a stunning season at La Liga outfit, Getafe, Mason Greenwood is once again looking forward to the next stage of his football career.

The 22-year-old was persona non grata at Man United after issues in his personal life spilled over and caused problems in his professional career.

So much so that the Red Devils, who it was believed were ready to bring him back, faced such a backlash that they ended up abandoning the idea of seeing him wearing the red shirt again.

Juventus want Man United outcast Mason Greenwood

Once Sir Jim Ratcliffe took over the footballing side of the business, what happened to Greenwood would arguably reflect on him.

The sensible option, which Ratcliffe took, was to make it clear that the player had no future at the club but he was welcome to find another club willing to take him on.

With the shackles off and out of the glare of the English football publicity machine, Greenwood let his boots do the talking once more.

According to Gazzetta dello Sport, he managed 10 goals and six assists during the 2023/24 season for the South Madrid outfit, figures that ensured he won the club’s Player of the Season trophy.

That sort of output was always going to pique the interest of other clubs, and the outlet note that Greenwood has already given Juventus the ok for a move this summer.

The Bianconeri appear to have been long term admirers of the player in any event, with new manager, Thiago Motta, also known to be a fan according to Gazzetta.

The only stumbling block to any deal now is for Man United giving the deal the thumbs up, though that would appear to be a formality.