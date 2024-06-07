Newcastle in pole position to sign Bruno Guimaraes best teammate

Brazilian media claim that Andreas Pereira of Fulham is being targeted for a move by Newcastle United.

According to Brazilian outlet Globo Esporte, Newcastle, Tottenham, and Aston Villa have all expressed an interest in the attacking midfield player.

Pereira has made up his mind to leave Fulham this summer.

Globo claims that Fulham are seeking between £30 million and £35 million for him, so he will not be cheap.

The former Manchester United player, who joined the Cottagers in the summer of 2022 for a reported amount of over £10 million, has rekindled his Premier League career.

Before this month’s Copa America, the midfielder was called up to the Brazil national team, earning a spot over players like Joelinton and Casemiro.

They will play Paraguay, Colombia, and Costa Rice in Group D.

Andreas Pereira to Newcastle United?
Because Pereira plays in a position that the Magpies are not currently trying to reinforce, signing him does not make a lot of sense for Newcastle and Eddie Howe.

With Sandro Tonali set to return from his suspension in August, Newcastle will have one more option in the midfield position.

Newcastle should focus on other positions

Signing Pereira for Newcastle United should not be the priority in the summer as they have other positions to strengthen.

After the injuries to their defenders, the Magpies are looking to sign new central defenders this summer.

Along with defensive additions, Howe wants to sign a goalkeeper ahead of the new season.

A move for Pereira will only make sense if they lose a midfielder and it could be possible with Manchester City and Arsenal interested in Bruno Guimaraes.

