Newcastle United are set to significantly boost their revenue stream with a lucrative new partnership with Adidas.

Starting from the 2024/25 season, the Tyneside club will benefit from a multi-year kit manufacturer deal with the renowned German sportswear company, which is poised to substantially enhance the club’s financial position amid Financial Fair Play worries.

The new agreement is a substantial upgrade from Newcastle’s previous deal with Castore, which was valued at £5 million per season. In contrast, the Adidas deal is set to bring in a staggering £30 million annually, per Football Insider. This dramatic increase underlines the growing commercial appeal of Newcastle United, especially following the club’s recent resurgence on the pitch and its increasing popularity among global football fans.

Beyond the base fee, Newcastle United stands to gain even more through commissions on shirt sales. Sources have informed Football Insider that the club will earn approximately £12 million per season in commission from the sales of their Adidas-branded merchandise. This commission adds a significant boost to the already impressive base fee, bringing the total annual earnings from the deal to over £42 million.

Newcastle United’s new deal with Adidas will alleviate some Financial Fair Play pressures

This new deal will come as a major relief as supporters were fearing the worst this summer due to the restrictions of FFP.

It was rumoured that the Magpies were thinking about having to sell either Bruno Guimaraes or Alexander Isak in order to maneuver some wiggle room for Newcastle in the summer transfer market. But, more big commercial boosts will certainly be welcome at St James’ Park.