Owner confirms he can’t stop 6ft4 man from joining West Ham

West Ham United’s interest in signing Jacob Greaves, the 23-year-old Hull City centre-back, has been progressing positively according to journalist Jacob Steinberg. This move has gained traction following the collapse of their deal with Flamengo for centre-back Fabricio Bruno.

The Hammers had reached an agreement with Flamengo for Bruno, a promising centre-back, for a fee of around £12.5 million. Despite the financial aspects being settled, the transfer fell through due to non-monetary reasons. Concerns emerged regarding Bruno’s potential difficulties in adapting to European football, given that he has never played outside Brazil.

Additionally, reservations were raised about his age, as he will turn 29 next season, which may not align with West Ham’s long-term strategic planning.

Amidst the complications with Bruno, West Ham United’s focus has shifted to Jacob Greaves. Greaves has been a standout performer in the Championship, playing as a left-sided central defender for Hull City. His impressive performances earned him a spot in The Championship’s Team of the Season at the EFL Awards, highlighting his defensive prowess and potential at the age of 23.

Hull City’s owner may be bracing himself for Jacob Greaves’ departure to the Premier League

Hull City’s owner, Acun Ilicali, addressed the swirling speculation regarding Greaves’ future. In an interview with The Yorkshire Post, Ilicali expressed his admiration for the young defender, acknowledging his desire to play in the Premier League.

“Greaves wants to play in the Premier League and he’s such a nice boy,” Ilicali said. “I love him as a character, he’s a real captain and I told him, ‘Greaves, we need you, you are so good, please stay with us.’ But if his brain and soul is completely with another club, we will not stop him.”

Securing Greaves would be a significant coup for West Ham. At 23, he represents both immediate quality and long-term potential. The Tigres’ captain scored two goals and added four assists in the Championship last term while helping the team achieve 11 clean sheets.

His inclusion in the Championship Team of the Season underlines his abilities and readiness to step up to the Premier League.

Moreover, his leadership qualities and character, as praised by Ilicali, suggest he could become a cornerstone of West Ham’s defense.