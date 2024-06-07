19-goal Premier League striker available for £65m – but only select clubs can buy him

In an unusual twist, one Premier League striker is available for sale this summer, but only for selected clubs.

There’s some certainty to there being a striker’s ‘domino’ effect this summer, with a number of high profile names being moved around.

Benjamin Sesko, Romelu Lukaku, Victor Osimhen, Viktor Gyokeres and Joshua Zirkzee are just a few front men that are likely to be at a new club for the start of the 2024/25 campaign, but it needs the first of those to make the jump elsewhere before the rest are likely to follow suit.

Premier League striker, Solanke, could be sold this summer

Bournemouth’s Dominic Solanke could also be considered to be part of any merry-go-round, though as The Athletic (subscription required) note, his £65m price will only be for certain clubs.

What’s odd about the situation is that those clubs aren’t named, so one can assume if certain interested parties make enquiries, they’ll know by the price quoted whether they’re part of the select few or not.

That could make life difficult for Solanke, particularly if he’s considering a move to a club that’s interested, but they’re refusing to pay any more than the £65m, whilst being one of the clubs out of that particular circle.

It also isn’t clear at this point just how much interest there is in a player that scored an impressive 19 goals in the Premier League last season.

In a Bournemouth side that were good without being great, Solanke stood tall and was a real focal point for the South Coast outfit.

Whilst Andoni Iraola would almost certainly be loathe to lose a player with Solanke’s talent, if he’s able to reinvest all of the money, he may be able to strengthen in other areas as well as up front.