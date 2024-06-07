Speedster on verge of becoming first West Ham signing this weekend

West Ham appear to have secured a deal for Brazilian striker Luis Guilherme.

Goal Brasil journalist Valentin Furlan tweeted the information on his X account about the Hammers securing the signing of the striker.

After an extended pursuit, the Hammers and the Brazilian club have finally come to a deal for the youngster.

🚨🤝🏻 Palmeiras possui acerto encaminhado pela venda de Luis Guilherme ao West Ham. 💰 Hammers pagarão até €30 mi no total – €7 mi em bônus. Alviverde terá, ainda, fatia de 20% de uma futura venda. Vários da Premier League se interessaram – mas Hammers batem a concorrência. ⏳ pic.twitter.com/IWGAFFIvGG — Valentin Furlan (@valentinfurlan_) June 5, 2024

Tim Steidten, the director of football for the Hammers, just completed a scouting trip in South America and has assumed responsibility for the team’s transfer dealings.

Since the beginning of 2023, Guilherme has advanced through the ranks of Palmeiras and is a member of their first team squad.

He has already played in 45 games for them, and in the little time he has had on the pitch, he has showed signs of promise.

Guilherme has been linked to many elite European teams, including Premier League contenders Liverpool, Chelsea, Manchester United, and Manchester City.

Real Madrid and Bayern Munich have also reportedly expressed interest in signing him.

West Ham United seem poised to pull off something of a coup.

In addition to £6 million in bonuses, West Ham are willing to spend up to £25.5 million for the attacker.

A clause has been included by Palmeiras guaranteeing them a cut of about 20 percent of any sale in the future.

West Ham have kicked off their transfer business

Now that the move is almost complete, Guilherme should to be able to make the trip to London for his medical examination.

He is the first player the Hammers will sign this summer, assuming everything goes according to plan.

Guilherme is expected to follow in the footsteps of Chelsea-linked Estevao Willian and Real Madrid-bound Endrick as the most recent Palmeiras academy graduate to make a high-profile transfer to Europe.