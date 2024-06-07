West Ham United are interested in a move to sign SC Braga striker Simon Banza.

However, the player may be heading out of Europe after receiving an interesting offer from UAE, according to Record.

The report states that this fresh proposal is the best in terms of the financial aspect, citing other interested parties like West Ham and AS Roma.

The Hammers have been keeping tabs on a number of attackers around Europe in order to fill their striking void.

David Moyes had to use Jarrod Bowen in attack last season when Michail Antonio was unavailable.

However, with a new manager in charge of the club now, the Hammers are actively looking in the market to bolster their attacking options.

West Ham have a significant barrier in their way as they try to sign Banza, who would also love to play in the Premier League.

An even more tempting offer to fly him to the Middle East this summer has come from the UAE side.

However, it appears that Record is unaware of the amount that the Middle East team is willing to pay Braga, so they will still need to reach a deal with the Portuguese team.

West Ham have fallen behind in the race to sign Banza

Banza has a €40 million release clause in his contract, but it’s thought that €20 million would be sufficient to persuade his team to negotiate.

This would come as a huge blow to West Ham and Lopetegui, who are looking to strengthen a number of positions in the summer transfer window.

The Hammers want to build on to their top half finish in the Premier League and qualification to Europe is going to be their target next season.