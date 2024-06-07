Surprising twist sees Brighton hold talks with highly-regarded 49-year-old

The Roberto De Zerbi era is over at Brighton and Hove Albion, but it appears as if the Seagulls are taking their time over the next managerial appointment.

Italian, De Zerbi, took Brighton to new heights after taking over from Graham Potter when he left to take on an ill-fated position at Chelsea.

Sacked soon after because of a series of disappointing performances and results, Potter has been out of work since.

Brighton looking at Graham Potter return

It’s believed that he is still in the frame for the Man United job, but that all depends on whether Sir Jim Ratcliffe decides to sack Erik ten Hag or not.

The longer that there is no announcement, the more that there’s a belief that the Dutchman will be granted a stay of execution, meaning that Potter would lose out on re-starting his career at Old Trafford.

That could even be a reason why, according to The Guardian (subscription required), Potter has held talks with his old employers at the AMEX Stadium.

The outlet also note that Brighton aren’t going to rush into anything at present, though the fact that they’ve tested the waters with their former manager would suggest that he’s definitely in the mix when Tony Bloom and the board are ready to make their new managerial appointment.

Though a Potter return might not necessarily please all supporters of the club, at least they and the powers that be will know exactly what they’re getting from the 49-year-old.

Under him the Seagulls played hugely attractive football and they were a tough side to beat. De Zerbi simply carried on where Potter left off.

The next few weeks are likely to be crucial for the club, and all should become clear well in advance of pre-season.