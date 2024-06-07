Tosin Adarabioyo reveals why he joined Chelsea over Man United and Newcastle

Chelsea have announced the signing of defender Tosin Adarabioyo after the Blues beat competition from Manchester United and Newcastle United.

A number of Premier League clubs were interested in signing the Fulham defender as he was about to become a free agent in the summer.

The Blues were looking to sign a new defender after the departure of Thiago Silva following the expiry of his contract at Stamford Bridge.

Man United have lost Raphael Varane this summer and just like Chelsea, they needed a defensive reinforcement and they had their eyes on Adarabioyo, according to Sky Sports.

But the Blues, who have just appointed Enzo Maresca as their new manager, have won the race to sign the 26-year-old defender.

In his interview as Chelsea’s first signing of the summer, the defender said:

“Growing up, Chelsea has always been a club that have performed well and one that have had great players and teams to watch. Chelsea have won big trophies and long may it continue. I’m here to win. I want to win. It’s as simple as that really. I just want to keep working and pushing the team and the club in the direction we want to go in. I’m excited to get going.”

“Why Chelsea? I spent two or three years with Raheem Sterling and Willy Caballero, and I spent most of my youth journey with Cole Palmer. Before confirming the move, I gave Raz and Cole a call and they had nothing but positive things to say about the club and the project, and how excited they were that I was coming to the club.

“Cole is younger than me but I remember him from younger days alongside a few of the other boys that I’ve met along the way like Ben Chilwell – Chilly and I were both captains in the FA Youth Cup semi-finals. I also know Trevoh Chalobah and Armando Broja because he spent time at Fulham.”

The current Chelsea players helped the club to complete the signing and the defender is expected to become a member of the starting line up when the new season starts.

After becoming the team’s first acquisition under new manager Maresca, the 26-year-old has now inked a four-year deal with the Blues.

Chelsea needed defensive additions

The Chelsea defense conceded 63 goals in the Premier League in 2023-24, the second most among the teams in the top half of the table.

The club needs stability and composure at the back and Adarabioyo has been bought to bring exactly that.

After finishing sixth in the Premier League and losing out on a place in the Champions League, the Blues would be hoping the defender can help them achieve their targets next season.