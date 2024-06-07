Tottenham man gets new job less than a year after being hired by Ange Postecoglou

The 2023/24 campaign was an up and down season for Ange Postecoglou and Tottenham Hotspur.

After some turgid football played under the likes of Jose Mourinho and Antonio Conte, it was good to see a return to a more free-flowing attacking style, and the North London faithful certainly roared their approval in the opening games.

The Australian’s name was sung heartily throughout those early matches as supporters contemplated a return to the halcyon days of Hoddle, Waddle, Ardiles and Villa.

Ange Postecoglou’s assistant, Chris Davies, has moved to Birmingham

Ultimately, injuries and a collective loss of form saw the Lilywhites drop out of contention for the Champions League places, but rather than see that as a real backward step, there’s some certainty to Postecoglou using it as fuel to motivate his squad throughout the 2024/25 season.

However the club fare in the upcoming campaign, they’ll have to do it without one important member of their backroom team.

The Club are delighted to confirm the appointment of Chris Davies as Men's First Team Manager. ? — Birmingham City FC (@BCFC) June 6, 2024

That’s because, according to a post on X (formerly Twitter), Chris Davies, who was the senior assistant coach to Ange Postecoglou, has taken over the managerial hot-seat at League One club, Birmingham City.

Having just been relegated to the third tier of English football, Davies has quite the job to do in the Midlands, though his experiences in the dugout at the likes of Celtic and Leicester as well as at Spurs should stand him in good stead for the 2024/25 campaign.

It leaves the North Londoners with an issue for now, however, given that they’ll need to find the right person and personality to align with the manager’s way of doing things, on top of scouring the transfer market for those players Postecoglou needs to see Tottenham go one better next season.