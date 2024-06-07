Tottenham plotting move for striker who scored 16 league goals last season

Tottenham are planning a move for Sevilla attacker Youssef En-Nesyri, according to a report from Radio Sevilla, reported by Carrusel Deportivo.

En-Nesyri, who scored 16 La Liga goals for a struggling team late season, has been one of Sevilla’s few bright spots throughout what has been a disappointing 2023-24 campaign.

The Spanish team is trying to balance the books by selling some players in order to generate funds.

Tottenham are eager to sign the 27-year-old Moroccan international, who is expected to be sacrificed this summer.

Throughout the last four and a half years, the 27-year-old has been a key player for Sevilla, and in a forgettable 2023–24 campaign, he was one of the few Los Nervionenses to distinguish out.

Sevilla want to take advantage of the opportunity to cash in on the Morocco international during the forthcoming window, as the source notes that he only has one year remaining on his deal.

Tottenham need a new striker this summer as they failed to replace Harry Kane after he left the club to join Bayern Munich last summer.

Spurs manager Ange Postecoglou had to deploy Son Heung-min upfront and although the South Korean played well, by scoring 17 goals in the Premier League, the North London club need a new striker in order to become more competitive.

The La Liga striker might provide the clinical presence up front that Tottenham has been lacking.

Should a transfer to North London materialise, the 27-year-old, who is at the height of his abilities, will try to make his imprint in the Premier League next season.

Tottenham desperately need a new striker

Under Postecoglou, attacking players have done well and whoever joins the club will be coming into an attacking team that always likes to play on the front foot.

Next season, Tottenham will want to challenge for the top four position in the Premier League and target silverware.

The Moroccan has demonstrated his abilities in the Spanish league and has what it takes to succeed in English football.

With the striker possibly being available for cheap, Spurs are set to face tough competition to sign him.