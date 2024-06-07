Tottenham ace on the verge of move as talks progress – Romano

Ange Postecoglou will want to see an improvement in his Tottenham Hotspur side next season after a late season collapse in 2023/24.

The Australian started well enough in North London, but a long-term injury to James Maddison and then problems for the likes of Micky van der Ven and others saw their run to the Champions League places halted.

With the experience of one season in the Premier League now behind him, it’s arguable that Postecoglou will know exactly what’s required to bring his Lilywhites squad up to speed.

Tottenham in advanced talks with Genoa for Djed Spence

Be that certain imcoming transfers or allowing players to leave in order to free up space in the wage bill as well as in the squad.

With Financial Fair Play so prevalent these days, clubs need to be much more rigorous in their transfer dealings, for fear of falling foul of the rules further down the line.

One player that now looks almost certain to move on is Djed Spence.

?? Genoa keep advancing in talks with Tottenham to sign Djed Spence on permanent transfer after successfull loan spell. Negotiations continue with all parties keen on reaching an agreement in June. ??? Genoa also approached OM to keep Vitinha, but only on loan. pic.twitter.com/rDohiI7LNt — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) June 7, 2024

According to CaughtOffside columnist and transfer expert, Fabrizio Romano, writing on X (formerly Twitter), Serie A side Genoa, where Spence has been playing on loan, are advancing in talks with Tottenham.

It isn’t clear how much the player will cost the Italian outfit, but if there’s a will from all parties to get the deal over the line, that will remain the expectation.

From Spence’s own point of view, he is getting the regular game time in Italy that he missed out on in North London, so he will surely be hoping that the two clubs can come to an accord sooner rather than later.