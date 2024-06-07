West Ham could beat Newcastle to signing of impressive defender

Although there’s a couple of months to go until the start of the 2024/25 Premier League season, clubs in England’s top division will almost certainly already be working overtime in order to be able to get certain transfer deals done quickly once the window opens.

An expectation that we could be in for another busy summer, despite players, clubs and agents having to deal with the European Championship, Copa America and Olympic Games tournaments, is unlikely to be without foundation, given how many names have already been floated as to be looking for new employment.

West Ham in for Newcastle target Lloyd Kelly

One player that’s been consistently in the news is Bournemouth’s highly-rated centre-back Lloyd Kelly.

That’s because the 25-year-old will be leaving the Cherries on a free transfer at the end of June, and the England international is sure to be in demand.

Indeed, Chronicle Live note that Newcastle remain in advanced talks with the player, and after losing out on Tosin Adarabioyo to Chelsea, Eddie Howe and the Saudi Public Investment Fund will surely want to land Kelly.

However, the outlet also note that West Ham are one of a handful of other clubs that have registered late interest in the player, and given that the East Londoners are on the cusp of a new era under Julen Lopetegui, that might well pique Kelly’s interest.

The Spaniard is known to play a more continental style of football, and being at the beginning of a new project and helping bring it to life has obvious cachet.

Perhaps even something as small a detail as whether Kelly would prefer to live in London over the North East of England is something that may sway the deal one way or the other.

There’s sure to be more twists and turns but Howe will be hopeful that he’s sitting beside the defender when he puts pen to paper.