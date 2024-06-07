West Ham United are keen on signing the Atletico Madrid attacker Samu Omorodion.

According to Mucho Deporte, West Ham manager Julen Lopetegui is keen on signing the 20-year-old Spanish attacker and the Hammers would be willing to shell out a package of around £33 million for his signature.

Omorodion is highly rated across Europe and he has a bright future. He could develop into a top-class Premier League forward with the right guidance. The 20-year-old was on loan at Alaves last season and he managed to score 9 goals in the league.

The highly rated centre-forward has the physical and technical attributes to do well in the Premier League and he could be a key player for the Hammers.

West Ham need more cutting edge in the final third if they want to compete for trophies next year and the 20-year-old seems like the ideal acquisition.

If West Ham can secure his services for a reasonable price, the transfer could look like a bargain investment in the coming seasons. The 20-year-old certainly has the quality to justify the £33 million investment in the near future.

It will be interesting to see if Atletico Madrid are willing to accept the offer from West Ham when it arrives.

Samu Omorodion might need to leave Atletico Madrid

Omorodion has a contract with Atletico Madrid until 2028 and they could look to demand a premium for his services. He is likely to improve with coaching and experience and he could develop into a future star for West Ham.

The 20-year-old needs regular game time at this stage of his career and Atletico Madrid are well stocked in the attacking unit. If they cannot provide him with ample opportunities, he will look to move on. West Ham could be the ideal destination for him. The Hammers will be able to offer him ample gametime and regular football in England could accelerate his development.