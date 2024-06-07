West Ham United are looking to improve their attacking options this summer and they have identified Rwan Cruz as a potential target.

The Brazilian attacker has done quite well for Ludogorets Razgrad and his performances have attracted the attention of the Hammers.

According to a report from UOL, West Ham have submitted a proposal to sign the 23-year-old attacker who has scored 19 goals this past season. He has 7 assists along the way as well.

The Brazilian is capable of operating as a centre forward and he could prove to be a quality acquisition. The likes of Michail Antonio and Danny Ings have been quite mediocre for West Ham and they will have to bring in an upgrade this summer. The Brazilian would be a quality long-term investment for the Hammers and it remains to be seen whether they can get the deal done.

He has a contract with Ludogorets Razgrad until 2026 and the Hammers will be hoping to sign him for a reasonable price.

The Brazilian will be excited to move to the Premier League and the opportunity to play for West Ham will be hard to turn down.

West Ham need someone like Rwan Cruz

West Ham have a talented squad and a couple of quality additions could help them push for European qualification next season. Cruz could complete their attacking unit alongside Mohammed Kudus and Jarrod Bowen.

If he manages to hit the ground running in the Premier League, he could prove to be a transformative signing for the Hammers. there is no doubt that he is a reliable goalscorer and he will add creativity to the site as well. The Brazilian is adept at dropping down into the midfield and linking up with his teammates to open up goalscoring opportunities.

At 23, the signing will have a huge potential upside, and West Ham will hope that he can develop into one of the best attackers in the league