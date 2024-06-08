Former Arsenal star questions Mikel Arteta’s role at the club

Former Arsenal goalkeeper Jens Lehmann has questioned Mikel Arteta’s role as manager at the club after failing to win another Premier League title.

Despite racking up an incredible 89 points, the most ever by the club in the history of the Premier League, the Gunners still agonisingly missed out on their first title in two decades, falling just short of Manchester City by two points.

Although many fans were strong believers that Arteta’s role at the club should be brought into question if he failed to win silverware at the beginning of the season, the club’s impressive form has kept them optimistic about the near future now that it’s over.

However, not everybody is completely sold on the Spanish manager as former goalkeeper, Lehmann has stated that he is ‘not sure’ about Arteta.

Jens Lehmann ‘unsure’ about Mikel Arteta

‘Mikel Arteta has done really well bringing Arsenal up but if he is the right man for Arsenal now… I am not sure,’ he told The Telegraph.

‘Look at the personality of the coach. Is he a winner or is he a nice guy who brings you to a certain level and then it is over?’

The German shot-stopper was part of the Invincibles, the last side to win the Premier League for the Gunners 20 years ago.

With the season now over, Arsenal fans will turn their attention to the summer window with the expectation of some major arrivals to help give them the edge next campaign.

At the very top of that list will be the addition of a new forward, whether that will come as an out-and-out striker or a goalscoring winger.

The latest and most prominent name to be linked with the North London club has been Benjamin Sesko who has impressed for RB Leipzig in the Bundesliga.

The 21-year-old will be one to watch in the European Championships for Slovenia who kick-off their campaign against Denmark next Sunday.