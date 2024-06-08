Spanish club interested in signing Manchester City star

Spanish club Real Sociedad are reportedly interested in signing Manchester City’s defender Sergio Gomez this summer transfer window.

After a record-breaking campaign where they won their fourth consecutive Premier League title, Pep Guardiola now enters a summer transfer window with the daunting challenge of improving an already incredible side.

Over the past few seasons, the only noticeable chink in City’s armour has been in the left-back position with the Spanish manager constantly rotating new players in.

But the arrival of Josko Gvardiol last summer changed all that as the versatile Croatian defender has found his feet out on the left-hand side.

Primarily a centre-half, the 22-year-old possesses elite technical ability on the ball allowing him to push into the middle of the park as well as having a surprising attacking threat in the final third.

With the Croatian now at home in that position, it has placed doubt on the future of Gomez at the club with the Spanish international failing to start any Premier League games last season.

The 23-year-old was touted as an up-and-coming talent after arriving from Anderlecht in 2022 but after almost two years in England, has failed to gain any sort of foothold in the starting eleven.

With his future at the club now in doubt, La Liga side Real Sociedad are looking to capitalise as they are reportedly interested in his signature.

The report from Fabrizio Romano claims that the club are looking to replace the departing Kieran Tierney, who was on loan from Arsenal, with the Spanish defender.