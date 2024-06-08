Exclusive: Al-Nassr ready to hold talks with Man City over priority target

The future of Ederson at Man City is uncertain ahead of the 2024/25 season as the Brazilian has interest from Saudi Arabia with Al-Nassr ready to make a move for the goalkeeper.

Former Arsenal shot-stopper David Ospina is expected to leave Al-Nassr this summer and that leaves the Saudi club without a goalkeeper ahead of the new campaign. Ederson has now become a priority for the club as their coach Luis Castro is a big admirer of the 30-year-old.

Sources have told CaughtOffside that Al-Nassr are ready to hold talks with Manchester City about signing Ederson during the upcoming transfer window, but everyone is waiting for the Brazilian to decide on his career as he is contracted at the Etihad Stadium until 2026.

Pep Guardiola wants to keep the goalkeeper next season and therefore the Premier League champions are not willing to sell him for anything less than €40m if the Brazil international decides that he wants to leave.

Al-Nassr do have a backup plan should their attempt to sign Ederson fail as they will turn to Aston Villa’s Emiliano Martinez.

Man City have a huge decision to make over Ederson

Ederson has been a key player for Pep Guardiola since moving to Man City from Benfica back in 2017 as the 30-year-old is perfect for the way the Spanish coach wants his team to play. The Brazilian is one of the best goalkeepers in the world with the ball at his feet and that will be hard for Man City to replace.

However, the Premier League club have always allowed players to leave if that is their wish and should the Brazilian want a change of scenery for the new season, the Manchester club need to make sure they get the best deal.

€40m seems to be a fair price for Ederson, which will very likely be spent on his replacement.