Arsenal, Chelsea and Newcastle set to battle it out for 10-goal attacker

Juventus winger Federico Chiesa has been linked with a move away from Italy this summer.

According to a report from Fichajes, Arsenal, Chelsea and Newcastle United are keen on the 26-year-old Italian winger.

Mikel Arteta is reportedly looking to add more depth to his squad and the Italian has been identified as a potential target. Chiesa has had a reasonably good season with Juventus, scoring 10 goals in all competitions. He is likely to cost around €40-45 million this summer. It will be interesting to see if Arsenal can get the deal done.

The Gunners need more depth in their squad if they want to do well across multiple competitions. They will be hoping to win the Premier League title and the UEFA Champions League in the upcoming season.

They will face competition from London rivals Chelsea, who are looking to bring in upgrades on players like Raheem Sterling, Mykhailo Mudryk and Noni Madueke. All three players have had mediocre seasons and the Blues are looking for a more reliable attacker.

The Italian will certainly be a quality addition and it remains to be seen whether he is ready to join a club without Champions League football. Chelsea had a mediocre season by their standards and they will look to bounce back strongly. They need to sign quality players in order to get back to the top of English football once again.

Newcastle want Federico Chiesa

Finally, Newcastle United are on the player as well. Miguel Almiron has been linked with a move away from the club and the Magpies are looking at the Italian international as a potential alternative. He is versatile enough to operate on both flanks and he will add goals and creativity to the side.

The reported asking price might seem steep and it will be interesting to see if Arsenal, Chelsea or Newcastle can convince Juventus to accept a more reasonable offer..