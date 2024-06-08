Arsenal defender believes Liverpool star has an “aura” that scares players away

Arsenal’s Wiliam Saliba has been speaking about Liverpool centre-back Virgil van Dijk and believes the Reds captain has an “aura” that scares strikers away.

The Netherlands international is regarded as the best central defender in the world and has been for many years since moving to Anfield back in January 2018.

Van Dijk was crucial to the success Liverpool experienced under Jurgen Klopp’s leadership and is often spoken about highly by his peers during interviews. The latest is Arsenal’s Wiliam Saliba, who told L’Equipe that the Dutch star has an “aura” as the French star was full of praise for his fellow centre-back.

“Van Dijk has aura. He’s the boss. He commands everything. You can feel he’s scaring strikers away. And I’m starting to feel the same way,” Saliba said about Van Dijk via GFNF.

The pair have often competed against each other in the Premier League and will do so again this summer at the Euros as France take on The Netherlands in the group stage of the tournament on June 21.

Is Liverpool’s Virgil van Dijk the best centre-back in Premier League history?

Van Dijk’s place in the history of centre-backs to play in the Premier League has been widely debated in recent years as there is a strong argument that the Dutch star is the best to ever compete in England’s top flight.

The Liverpool defender has strong competition from names such as Rio Ferdinand, John Terry and Tony Adams, but has anyone been as feared as Van Dijk or has commanded his box like the 32-year-old?

The title will not bother the Reds captain in the slightest, but it is a debate worth having as the Dutch star continues to add to his legacy.