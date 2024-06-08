Arsenal join Chelsea and Newcastle United in the race to sign 26-year-old

Tutto Juve reports that Arsenal are among the teams keen to sign Juventus attacker Federico Chiesa.

The Gunners are reportedly one of three Premier League teams interested in the 26-year-old, as per information provided by the Italian outlet.

Juventus have been hesitant to extend his contract, and he only has a year left on his deal in Turin.

Chiesa, who may leave Juventus this summer if he does not sign a contract extension before the transfer window ends, is also being considered by Chelsea and Newcastle.

The Italian player’s struggles at Juventus have mostly come from playing out of position, and there’s no assurance that the team’s next manager would give him the role he wants.

Since Reiss Nelson is expected to depart the Emirates Stadium if a buyer can be found, manager Mikel Arteta is reportedly searching for ways to relieve Bukayo Saka of some of his burden.

This increases the urgency of signing a wide player and Chiesa has shown he can play on either flank.

His biggest suitor at the moment are Newcastle, although Chiesa could prefer a move to Arsenal if the club makes an offer due to the lure of playing in the Champions League.

During the course of the previous campaign, the Italy international played as a second striker, but under manager Arteta, that is unlikely to happen.

When it comes to playing alone up front, the Gunners manager likes to use a striker and he is looking to sign a new attacker this summer.

Chiesa is most likely to be used in the wide areas if he is signed, in rotation with players like Saka, Gabriel Martinelli and Leandro Trossard.

Chiesa can add depth and quality to the Arsenal squad

He can offer pace and width in the wide areas and his ability to cross the ball as well as come inside and go for goal will be a huge asset to the club he signs for.

Arsenal can easily afford the player as he is not expected to be expensive due to his contract situation at Juventus.

It remains to be seen if the Gunners interest gets serious in the Italian winger in the coming weeks.

Chiesa will have an opportunity to impress at the Euro with Italy in Germany.