Aston Villa join the race to sign 24-year-old ace linked with Man United

Aston Villa are interested in signing Jean-Clair Todibo from OGC Nice this summer.

The 24-year-old has established himself as a top-class defender in the French league and his performances have attracted the attention of the Premier League club. According to a report from L’Equipe, the West Midlands club are lining up a swoop for the French international.

Todibo has been linked with the move to Manchester United recently as well. It will be interesting to see if Aston Villa can win the race for his signature. The 24-year-old will add more quality to the Aston Villa defensive unit. They have looked quite vulnerable at the back of this past season and they will need to improve in that department.

Aston Villa have secured Champions League qualification for the next season and they need better defenders in order to do well in the European competition. They will be up against world-class players in the Champions League next season.

It will be interesting to see if Aston Villa can plug the weaknesses in their squad during the summer transfer window. Unai Emery has put together a talented squad, and they will be looking to push for trophies next year. They need to continue improving their squad in order to match up to the top clubs.

Man United have been linked with Jean-Clair Todibo

Todibo has been linked with the move to English football in the past. It remains to be seen whether Manchester United step up their efforts to sign the player as well. A moved to Old Trafford will undoubtedly be a more appealing option for the player, and it remains to be seen how the situation unfolds.

The French defender will want to compete at the highest level, and the likes of Aston Villa and Manchester United will have to convince the player of their ambitions.