Aston Villa and Newcastle United learn asking price of 11-goal target

Juventus have set a £34 million asking price for Argentine attacker Matias Soule, who has drawn interest from many Premier League teams after an outstanding loan stint at Frosinone, according to journalist Alfredo Pedulla.

In 36 Serie A games, the 21-year-old rising sensation scored 11 goals and added three assists, sparking attention from Aston Villa and Newcastle United.

The player first enrolled at the Juventus youth academy in January 2020 and he is already a member of the Argentina squad after his swift progress.

He advanced through the ranks rapidly and thrived in Frosinone on his loan spell last season.

This summer, Soule is likely to be sold to generate money for further signings by the Italian giants, as they target a move for Atalanta player Teun Koopmeiners.

Aston Villa are expected to be busy in the transfer market this summer as they aim to add depth and quality to their squad ahead of their debut season in the Champions League.

Unai Emery needs a big squad in order to play in four different competitions next season as he is determined to build up on the impressive work he has done so far at Villa Park.

The rising star has caught the attention of both Villa and Newcastle United, who have identified the rising Serie A sensation as their target this summer.

Aston Villa and Newcastle face competition

Borussia Dortmund, Brighton, Bayer Leverkusen, Crystal Palace and Roma are the other clubs monitoring the player.

Given that Newcastle United had a difficult season juggling responsibilities both domestically and in Europe, the Villans could have an advantage in the race to sign Soule.

The player appears to be keen to leave Juventus, so Villa and Newcastle should have no trouble pursuing him. However, it is yet unclear which team will be able to persuade Soule to join them.