Aston Villa’s continued problems with the Premier League’s profit and sustainability rules (PSR) have been highlighted once again.

Villa were mentioned as one of the teams that may have to sell players by June 30 in order to fall below the PSR level and perhaps escape penalties.

Former Aston Villa and Everton chief Keith Wyness claimed that the Midlands club should exercise caution since they coulf risk facing penalties from the Premier League for their expenses.

Aston Villa have proposed that top-tier teams vote on raising the maximum allowable losses under PSR from £105 million to £135 million over three years at this week’s Premier League AGM.

Wyness feels Aston Villa will vote in favour of the motion as they plan to splash the cash on their squad to prepare for the Champions League next season.

He told Football Insider‘s Inside Track podcast:

“I think it’s long overdue.

“They should be increasing the limits for the clubs in European competition.

“But then again, I think they should be increasing the limit for all clubs, not just those in European competition.

“I think Villa will actively support that because they are sailing very close to the wind on PSR and they have the issue of having to strengthen for a Champions League campaign as well as trying to maintain their position in the Premier League.

“Of all the clubs right now, they are the ones who would want that breathing space.

“They certainly have the resources with the owners to do it.

“Hopefully, it comes through because I’m all in favour of the clubs being given the resources that they need to try and compete.”

Aston Villa plan to make new signings this summer

The Midlands club are preparing for their debut season in the Champions League and in order to compete with the biggest clubs in the world, they want to freely spend the money on new signings to make their squad better.

Whether they will be allowed to do that remains to be seen but under Emery, Villa have shown that on the pitch that can compete with the best clubs in England.

Aston Villa finished in fourth position in the Premier League and they were one of the success stories of the season.